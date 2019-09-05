Amer Sports Oyj: Mascot Bidco Oy Has Gained Title to All the Shares in Amer Sports Corporation and the Shares Have Been Delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki

Amer Sports Corporation

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

September 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (EEST)

Mascot Bidco Oy Has Gained Title to All the Shares in Amer Sports Corporation and the Shares Have Been Delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki

Mascot Bidco Oy ("Mascot") has on 4 September 2019 placed security approved by the Arbitral Tribunal and thus gained title to all the shares in Amer Sports Corporation ("Amer Sports") in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 6 of the Finnish Companies Act. After the security has been placed and the title to the shares transferred, the minority shareholders of Amer Sports being parties to the redemption proceedings are entitled to receive only the redemption price and the interest payable thereon.

Upon application by Amer Sports, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") has on 23 August 2019 decided that Amer Sports shares will be delisted from the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki after Mascot has gained title to all the shares in Amer Sports in the redemption proceedings in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act. The quotation of the Amer Sports shares on Nasdaq Helsinki ceased on 4 September 2019 in accordance with a separate release published by Nasdaq Helsinki.

After the delisting has taken place, Amer Sports is not subject to the periodic reporting obligation set out in the Securities Market Act and will thereby not publish a half year report or other periodic financial reporting from the ongoing or future reporting periods.

For further information, please contact:

Samppa Seppälä, Head of Corporate Communications and IR

Amer Sports Corporation

Tel. +358 50 568 0533





DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.amersports.com

AMER SPORTS

Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Arc'teryx, Peak Performance, Atomic, Suunto, Wilson and Precor. The company's technically advanced sports equipment, footwear, and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group's business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets.