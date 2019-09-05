Bilia AB: Bilia continues its expansion of sales of used cars under the name of Netbil Begagnat

Bilia's subsidiary Netbil Begagnat has opened a new facility in Gothenburg for sales of used cars. This facility is the latest addition to Bilia's strategic investment in sales of used cars, which includes totally seven new facilities. Netbil Begagnat buys its cars from Bilia's other operations, but also from companies and private individuals. Via Netbil Begagnat, Bilia now has access to a greater range of older cars and more car brands than Bilia has been able to offer in the past.

"Bilia has over the years successfully sold newer used cars. Through this investment we are now broadening our range - of both older car models and more car brands than those included in our core business" concludes Bilia's Managing Director and CEO Per Avander.

Netbil Begagnat now has five facilities for sales of used cars. They are located in attractive business areas in Stockholm (Kungsängen and Kungens Kurva), Malmö (Jägersro), Gothenburg (Högsbo) and Oslo (Økern). As the next step in the expansion Bilia's existing facility in Jönköping, where there is currently auction sale, will during the autumn also start up sales of used cars. Netbil Begagnat also conducts auction sales of used cars at the other locations. In Stockholm there is also a separate workshop for used cars.

Today Bilia sells about 50,000 used cars per year in the Group. The total market for used cars in Sweden and Norway is about 1.8 million cars each year. Bilia's goal is to sell 25,000 cars via Netbil Begagnat.

Gothenburg, 5 September 2019

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe's largest car chains with a leading position within service and sales of cars and transport vehicles. Bilia has 134 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of SEK 28.4 bn in 2018 and had 4,785 employees.

