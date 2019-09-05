FSP 150-XG118Pro edge hosting device optimized for ultra-reliable low-latency communications

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched its FSP 150-XG118Pro, a cell site gateway device specifically designed to meet the challenges of 5G. Ideal for deployment at radio base stations, the ADVA FSP 150-XG118Pro meets urgent demand for ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC) in 5G mobile networks and supports a smooth transition from 1Gbit/s to 10Gbit/s services. The solution also features a temperature-hardened design and precise synchronization capabilities. What's more, with its industry-leading demarcation technology and pluggable high-performance server, the FSP 150-XG118Pro enables virtual network functions (VNFs) to be hosted at the edge of the network and gives communication service providers (CSPs) and mobile wholesale operators a risk-free route to network functions virtualization (NFV).

"Our FSP 150-XG118Pro brings high-capacity demarcation and edge aggregation to the radio base station without exceeding strict requirements for space, power and cost. It really is the ultimate tool for rapid 5G rollouts over existing LTE infrastructure," said Richard Strike, director, product line management, ADVA. "Our FSP 150-XG118Pro empowers mobile network operators (MNOs) to respond to soaring bandwidth needs with 10Gbit/s bandwidth at the radio base station. They can also cater for new URLLC applications that demand data to be processed right where it's created. And, as the solution has been built with our Oscilloquartz team of network synchronization specialists, it delivers the accurate and stable timing that's so crucial for 5G applications."

The ADVA FSP 150-XG118Pro has been specifically engineered to support a seamless, cost-efficient transition from LTE mobile networks to 5G. With multi-layer demarcation and precise synchronization delivery, the cell site gateway device meets all current mobile network requirements, and its 10Gbit/s capacity enables MNOs to utilize the full 5G spectrum. Its open software-defined networking (SDN) control supports automated network slicing and its pluggable server allows it to be upgraded in-service for edge hosting of VNFs. The ADVA FSP 150-XG118Pro's capacity and edge hosting capabilities also enable enterprises to unlock the potential of the industrial IoT (IIoT). This makes the solution ideal for a wide range of IIoT business cases that require ultra-low latency and massive machine connectivity.

"This new member of our hugely successful and widely deployed FSP 150 family opens the door to a world of new opportunities. It tears down the entry barriers and provides CSPs and businesses with a risk-free route to all the advantages of virtualization," commented Ulrich Kohn, director, technical marketing, ADVA. "Featuring our award-winning, field-proven Ensemble Connector NFV hosting software, our FSP 150-XG118Pro enables enterprises to seize the full business potential of the IIoT. It supports big data analytics at the very edge of the network, saving significant bandwidth and improving performance. Now businesses can benefit from our vast experience with migrating centrally hosted network functions to the edge. Our customers can focus on revenue-generating services while we handle complex network integration and testing and ensure superb levels of performance."

