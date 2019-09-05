Collaborate to offer ETF participants a better post-trade workflow

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, and EuroCCP, Europe's leading equities clearing house, today announced a strategic collaboration to facilitate central counterparty clearing for European Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

This collaboration will help streamline European clients' settlement process and minimise costs, by facilitating pre-settle margin and netting of exposures -- while still offering pan-European ETF investors the transparency and benefits afforded by the RFQ process.

"By offering our clients the ability to centrally clear European ETF trades, we are enhancing the RFQ workflow by introducing a new post-trade process to help investors minimise settlement fails and improve efficiency," said Enrico Bruni, head of Europe and Asia business at Tradeweb. "As a leader in the ETF marketplace, we remain fully committed to innovative client solutions, and we are excited about this new initiative."

With regulators aiming to harmonise rules under the European Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR), market participants will soon be subject to new Settlement Discipline procedures, including cash penalties for settlement fails and mandatory buy-ins. By offering access to central clearing and settlement services via EuroCCP within the trading workflow, Tradeweb will help clients navigate these new rules and mitigate counterparty risk for clearing participants.

Cécile Nagel, CEO, EuroCCP said: "Our partnership with Tradeweb allows us to expand our ETF clearing business, delivering a new and innovative service to clients which helps them to better manage the cost and risk of trading this asset class."

"Introducing CCPs to ETF trading on Tradeweb's RFQ platforms is an important market structure enhancement, improving the clearing, settlement and utility of ETFs," said Jason Warr, Head of Global Markets at BlackRock iShares.

Tradeweb launched its European ETF trading platform in 2012 and its U.S. ETF trading platform in 2016. In August 2019, Tradeweb announced July trade volumes in European ETFs had risen by 55.2% Y-O-Y to reach a record figure of $1.5bn per day. As of June 30, 2019, over 60% of European ETF transactions were processed via Tradeweb's Automated Intelligent Execution Tool (AiEX).

Tradeweb's global ETF marketplaces deliver an alternative method for investment firms to access competitive OTC prices with greater efficiency and transparency. The platforms offer a number of tools that reduce errors and improve performance, while streamlining post-trade processing and providing reports that help institutional investors meet their best execution requirements. Tradeweb's ETF CCP service is expected to be available by the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to regulatory approvals.

About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 60 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $630 billion in notional value traded per day over the past four fiscal quarters. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com.

About EuroCCP

EuroCCP is important to Europe's equities markets as it currently clears for 36 trading venues, representing near 90% of the equity landscape in the continent, making EuroCCP the most connected equity CCP in Europe.

EuroCCP provides clearing members with easy access and ability to maximise operational efficiency and netting opportunities whilst reducing risk and cost in the market.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, EuroCCP is regulated by De Nederlandsche Bank and by Autoriteit Financiële Markten. EuroCCP is equally owned by Cboe Europe, Euronext, NASDAQ, ABN AMRO Clearing Bank and The Depository Trust Clearing Corporation (DTCC).

