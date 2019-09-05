Anzeige
WKN: 555750 ISIN: DE0005557508 Ticker-Symbol: DTE 
Xetra
05.09.19
09:02 Uhr
15,204 Euro
+0,008
+0,05 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
TecDAX
15,124
15,128
09:17
15,124
15,126
09:18
05.09.2019 | 09:05
Parks Associates: CUJO, SnapAV, Deutsche Telekom, and Orange to keynote 14th annual CONNECTIONS Europe

Research firm addresses business models, consumer engagement strategies, and value-added services for smart home and security solutions

DALLAS, Sept. 05, 2019today announced the preliminary keynote lineup for the 14th annual CONNECTIONS Europe: Strategies for Security and Smart Home, November 19-20 at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel, featuring executives from CUJO AI, SnapAV, Deutsche Telekom, and Orange. The conference addresses new business models, consumer engagement strategies, and value-added services as tech giants and new DIY solutions enter and expand the smart home and security markets across Europe.

"We see many factors driving growth potential for smart home technology, including smart home device owners purchasing more products, high NPS scores, voice as a key driver, and the entry of tech giants Amazon, Google, and Apple," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "Adoption is flattening in many areas as companies work to develop new business models and introduce DIY solutions to strengthen the push to mass market. We are excited to come together again in Amsterdam to discuss the next stages of growth for consumer technology."

Keynotes:

  • Santeri Kangas, CTO, CUJO AI
  • Charlie Kindel, Chief Product and Technology Officer, SnapAV
  • Thomas Rockmann, VP, Consumer IoT, Deutsche Telekom AG
  • Patrice Slupowski, SVP Digital Innovation, Orange

Conference sponsorsinclude Alarm.com, ASSA ABLOY, Bitdefender, ULE Alliance, Universal Electronics, and Wi-Charge.

Agenda:

  • Evolution of the Smart Home: Gaining Traction
  • Smart Home Platforms: Enabling Solutions and Expanding Value
  • Home Connectivity-Smart Home and CE: Converging Ecosystems
  • Ensuring a Premium Home Network and Wi-Fi Experience
  • Providing Data Security and Privacy Protection to Consumers at Home
  • Expanding the Role of Service Providers in the Smart Home
  • Smart Home and Security: US vs. Europe
  • Installation and Support: Expanding Home Security
  • Role of Voice in the Smart Home
  • Connected Health Platforms and Independent Living Solutions
  • Driving Incremental Revenue through Value-Added Services
  • Energy Management Solutions: Unlocking Value
  • Insurance and Smart Home Products
  • Partnering for Success: Next Stage of Growth
  • Investing in the Smart Home: Future Tech

Registration is open. To request data or an interview, contact Sherrelle Lewis, sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com, 972-996-0214.

About CONNECTIONS Europe

CONNECTIONS Europe focuses on innovative business models, industry partnerships, and technology advancements for smart home solutions, cloud services, and value-added services, including energy management and connected health services. http://www.connectionseurope.com

Sherrelle Lewis
Parks Associates
972-996-0214
sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com

Chart available: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d3cef0a-8b1d-441e-85b9-f0b727b2f2ea


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)