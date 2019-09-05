Parks Associates: CUJO, SnapAV, Deutsche Telekom, and Orange to keynote 14th annual CONNECTIONS Europe

Research firm addresses business models, consumer engagement strategies, and value-added services for smart home and security solutions

DALLAS, Sept. 05, 2019today announced the preliminary keynote lineup for the 14th annual CONNECTIONS Europe: Strategies for Security and Smart Home , November 19-20 at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel , featuring executives from CUJO AI, SnapAV, Deutsche Telekom, and Orange. The conference addresses new business models, consumer engagement strategies, and value-added services as tech giants and new DIY solutions enter and expand the smart home and security markets across Europe.



"We see many factors driving growth potential for smart home technology, including smart home device owners purchasing more products, high NPS scores, voice as a key driver, and the entry of tech giants Amazon, Google, and Apple," said Elizabeth Parks , President, Parks Associates. "Adoption is flattening in many areas as companies work to develop new business models and introduce DIY solutions to strengthen the push to mass market. We are excited to come together again in Amsterdam to discuss the next stages of growth for consumer technology."

Keynotes:

Santeri Kangas, CTO, CUJO AI

Charlie Kindel, Chief Product and Technology Officer, SnapAV

Thomas Rockmann, VP, Consumer IoT, Deutsche Telekom AG

Patrice Slupowski, SVP Digital Innovation, Orange

Conference sponsorsinclude Alarm.com, ASSA ABLOY, Bitdefender, ULE Alliance, Universal Electronics, and Wi-Charge.

Agenda :

Evolution of the Smart Home: Gaining Traction

Smart Home Platforms: Enabling Solutions and Expanding Value

Home Connectivity-Smart Home and CE: Converging Ecosystems

Ensuring a Premium Home Network and Wi-Fi Experience

Providing Data Security and Privacy Protection to Consumers at Home

Expanding the Role of Service Providers in the Smart Home

Smart Home and Security: US vs. Europe

Installation and Support: Expanding Home Security

Role of Voice in the Smart Home

Connected Health Platforms and Independent Living Solutions

Driving Incremental Revenue through Value-Added Services

Energy Management Solutions: Unlocking Value

Insurance and Smart Home Products

Partnering for Success: Next Stage of Growth

Investing in the Smart Home: Future Tech

