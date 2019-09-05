Codebase Ventures Inc.: Arcology Announces Increased Transaction Speeds As Microservices Are Fully Integrated Into Platform

Network Speed Up Over 16% Just Weeks After Previous Benchmarks

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF), an investment company, today announces that subsidiary Arcology has surpassed previous performance benchmarks. Tests of the Arcology network this week show a 16% increase in transactions per second, or TPS, a key metric of blockchain performance.

These latest tests were performed on Arcology version 0.2.2. - the first version built on a fully evolved microservices architecture. The primary goal of this test was to look for design-level flaws in the system workflows. Transaction speeds reached 46,483, up from 40,000 as previously announced.

Test Result Highlights:

16% increase in transactions per second on latest Arcology network testing

Transaction speeds increase to 46,483 from 40,000 per second

Goal is to achieve 100,000 transactions per second in the next integration test this fall

"We are thrilled with these results," said Laurent Zhang, Arcology's Founder and President. "They validate our decision to integrate microservices into the Arcology network architecture. We're targeting 100,000 transactions-per-second in the next integration test, which is expected in the coming weeks."

"Microservices" allow participating nodes to divide and distribute tasks into individual modules, optimizing performance according to the network's demands. By dedicating processing power to network tasks that are in high demand, participants can maximize rewards for maintaining the distributed ledger. This flexibility also increases overall network speed.

"Because blockchain's base code is resistant to change, some critics claim it's non-agile. Nothing could be further from the truth," said Zhang. "At Arcology, we're building highly adaptable frameworks that are designed to react rapidly to network demands. Blockchains that fail to adapt in this manner will not be able to compete."

Unmatched transaction speed, greater scale and lower costs comprise Arcology's primary value propositions as a next generation blockchain platform.

"We are continually impressed by Laurent's team and the quick pace of their development," said Brian Keane, a Codebase director. "In the next few weeks, we look forward to the publication of the Arcology white paper and even more impressive test results."

