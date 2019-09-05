Vestas Wind Systems A/S: BayWa places 95 MW order of V150-4.2 MW turbines in Sweden

News release from Vestas Northern and Central Europe

Hamburg, 5 September 2019

Vestas has secured an order from BayWa r.e. for the 95 MW wind project Lyngsåsa in Kronoberg County, Sweden. To maximise the project's power production, Vestas has developed a customised wind energy solution that features 22 V150-4.2 MW turbines delivered in 4.3 MW power optimised mode.

The order underlines the strong relationship between BayWa r.e. AB and Vestas as well as Vestas' leading position in the Swedish wind energy market where the company today has installed more than 3.8 GW of wind turbines.

"Vestas has developed a competitive solution that meets our site-specific requirements while at the same time maximises the value and performance from the Lyngsåsa wind site, which we have developed from greenfield. We are happy to have found the right technology and long-term service agreement and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Vestas", says Håkan Wallin, CEO of BayWa r.e. Scandinavia AB.

"This order, from our valued, long-term partner BayWa r.e., once again underlines our ability to leverage our extensive expertise across the value chain to deliver a solution that ensures clean energy at the lowest cost of energy to the Swedish energy consumers", states Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe. "We look forward to maximising our customer's return on investment by offering a competitive cost of energy".

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 25-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement. The project will feature a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution to lower turbine downtime and optimise the energy output. Turbine delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021, while commissioning is expected to start in the second quarter of 2021.

