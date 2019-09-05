Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2019) - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL) (FSE:7C5) (OTCQB: CDTAF) ("Carl Data") is pleased to announce that the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources (DWR) has renewed their annual contract with FlowWorks Inc. to manage all sanitary sewer flow and rainfall monitoring data through 2020.

"We are privileged to have municipal partners like Gwinnett who continue to support the growth of our business and technology," said Greg Johnston, Carl Data CEO and President. "Our renewal rate with clients is 97.5 percent. This directly reflects the trust our clients have in our technology to monitor and protect vital infrastructure."

This regional area of Atlanta, GA, consists of 16 municipalities with one of the fastest growing populations in the US that has reached nearly 1,000,000 people. Their sewer collection system consists of over 3,000 miles of pipe and treats on average 56M gallons of wastewater a day. Over the past two decades the DWR has invested nearly $1B USD in their infrastructure, and recently won the Excellence in Environmental Engineering and Science Grand Prize for research from the American Academy of Environmental Engineers and Scientists.

A customer since 2013, DWR uses FlowWorks as a cost-effective tool bringing all historical and sensor data together into one place so it can be analyzed quickly, understood and the results communicated to all users. The GIS based monitoring software is instrumental in preventing flooding and managing capital expense with proactive maintenance planning. They are currently helping to pilot some of FlowWorks' cutting-edge machine learning applications.

Kevin Marsh, FlowWorks VP of Sales, said, "It has been great to work alongside the progressive team at Gwinnett DWR. They really see the value in the FlowWorks platform, which makes the analysis of a complex system much easier."

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) company that provides next generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Carl Data helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a powerful technology agnostic end-to-end platform of smart sensors combined with web-based monitoring, reporting, and predictive analytics applications.

Carl Data continues to develop applications that extract value from new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytics tools to provide the scalability needed to effectively monitor smart cities, utilities and other industrial verticals. This software suite saves clients time and money by amassing information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into how to protect infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

