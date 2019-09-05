The Federated Wireless funding round comes hot on the heels of the Hawkeye360 fund-raise in August 2019. We estimate that the Federated Wireless round provides a further NAV uplift of $22m, equating to 4p per share (net of the $10m cash invested). Allied Minds has now delivered additional validation for two of its three principal portfolio companies, with 2019 funding rounds closed with strategic investors (in line with its June AGM statement), each offering material NAV uplifts. We calculate the fully diluted NAV of these two portfolio companies alone comes to 53p. At today's price, considering our estimate of adjusted net cash of approximately 10p, Spin Memory, BridgeSat and the remainder of the portfolio are in the price for free.

