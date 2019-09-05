Catalyst Introduces Waterproof Case for 10.5" iPad Air and iPad mini 5 at IFA 2019 in Berlin

New iPad cases complete line-up of protective solutions for latest iPad models including recently released waterproof case for the 11" and 12.9" iPad Pro

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst, the award-winning manufacturer of the world's most protective and stylish cases and accessories for smartphones and electronic devices, introduces the 100% Waterproof case for the 10.5" iPad Air and the iPad mini 5 at IFA 2019 in Berlin, Germany. The 10.5" Waterproof case for the iPad Air is presented in a new vibrant red color in addition to the traditional black model. The new cases extend the offering of Catalyst cases that provide 360 protection to the latest series of Apple iPads, adding to the recent release of the Waterproof case for 11" and 12.9" iPad Pro.

A full line of the latest products from Catalyst will be on display at IFA, Hall 14.1 booth 118.

"iPads have progressively become the go-to device replacing laptops, and a number of entertainment devices for businesses, students and families. They have become more powerful with each new release. The new iPad Pro, for example, is faster than 92 percent of all laptops. But they don't get any less delicate or less expensive," said Catalyst CEO June Lai. "The Catalyst waterproof case for the iPad Air and mini 5 are necessary solutions to ensure the devices consumers rely on for the most critical functions in their work and home lives are completely protected. We're excited to extend the offering of Catalyst iPad cases at IFA this year."

The Waterproof case for the 10.5" iPad Air (2019) and the iPad mini 5 delivers exceptional performance with an IP68 waterproof rating of 2m (6.6ft) and drop proof rating of 1.2m (4ft). The case features an impact-ready, external grippy rubber bumper layer, extra-large ports and integrated screen protector, a hard-coated optical lens, and acoustic membranes. This case is also refined with its transparent case front and back that compliments the design of the device.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/970528/Catalyst_Waterproof_iPad_case.jpg