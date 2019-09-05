Bilia AB: Renewed employment contract with CEO Per Avander

Bilia's Board of Directors has reached an agreement with Managing Director and CEO Per Avander that he will remain in his current role/position for another seven years, until 2026.

The agreement ensures the continuity required to continue to deliver the high customer service which Bilia's customer has become accustomed to. Furthermore, the market is in an interesting position, where both the car industry and the consumer behavior is changing. The change opens new possibilities, which Bilia can capitalize on, and Per and his management group have the strategic ability to take care of this uniqe opportunity.

"I am happy and grateful for continued trust in leading and developing Bilia on the journey we have started. Together with Bilia's employees I want to take advantage of the future possibilities I see for future development of the operation", Managing Director and CEO Per Avander comments.

"We are very pleased that Per has made this decision. Since Per took over as CEO in October 2011 he has navigated Bilia to the next level through excellent leadership. This has meant a broader product offering and a totally business-critical focus on the Service Business, which today constitutes the majority of Bilia's profits. Thanks to this we have established Bilia as the market leader within sales and service of cars, regardless of the power method", Bilia's Chairman of the Board Mats Qviberg comments.

Gothenburg, 5 september 2019

Bilia AB (publ)

For further information please contact Bilia's Chairman of the Board Mats Qviberg,

tel: +46 8-402 33 00 or CEO Per Avander and CFO Kristina Franzén, Bilia AB,

tel: 46 10-497 70 00.

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe's largest car chains with a leading position within service and sales of cars and transport vehicles. Bilia has per the first six months 137 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of SEK 28.4 bn in 2018 and had 4,785 employees.

Attachment