FLUENCE CORPORATION

Fluence has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deliver over 250 Aspiral wastewater treatment units to a Chinese partner (Kaitian) and is establishing a local final assembly facility in Yiyang to meet this demand. This is its second high-volume contract in China and, following the recent SUBRE order, provides evidence of both the significant potential of this market and the progress Fluence is making. With a market cap of c US$150m, the full value of this opportunity is not currently reflected in Fluence's valuation, in our view.

