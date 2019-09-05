PubMatic, Inc.: PubMatic Promotes Emma Newman to Lead its European Business

LONDON, Sept. 05, 2019, today announced that Emma Newman, formerly Vice President UK, has been promoted to the position of Chief Revenue Officer for EMEA. In her new role, she will be tasked with continuing to build the European region, working with the local teams to take advantage of the growth opportunities in current and emerging markets. The move sees the EMEA Regional Directors as well as the account management, advertiser solutions, and platform solutions teams report directly into Newman.



Newman has been with PubMatic for five years. During this time, she has led PubMatic's international marketing before transitioning into a commercial role, heading up the UK business, PubMatic's biggest market outside the US. She will be reporting into PubMatic's New York-based Chief Commercial Officer, Jeff Hirsch.

"This is a key role for PubMatic and having assessed the needs of the business and the calibre of person required to head up Europe, Emma was the obvious choice," said Hirsch. "Emma has consistently proved herself to be a highly effective executive, with an unrelenting drive to succeed. I look forward to working with her as she leads our European business operation on the next phase of its evolution."

Prior to PubMatic, Newman held roles in marketing and business operations at iHeartMedia (Clear Channel UK), AOL, and Microsoft.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead EMEA as we move into another exciting phase of our industry's evolution. We have a great team in place and I am looking forward to working with and supporting the Regional Directors to drive growth across the region as well as the broader PubMatic business. Our push into mobile app and video this year, and the company's plans to increase global headcount by over 20% are investments that are making a difference for publishers and buyers and subsequently fuelling our revenue growth in EMEA and worldwide."

