DATAGROUP recorded strong 9M19 figures, with y-o-y revenue growth of 12.8% and EBITDA margin increasing by 27bp to 12.2% (pre-IFRS 15 and IFRS 16 impact), driven by first-time consolidation of UBL acquired in April 2019 and a solid order book. In addition, the company announced its 23rd post-IPO takeover in August of IT-Informatik, strengthening its SAP competences and customer base. Due to robust business progress to date and positive outlook for the digital industry in Germany, DATAGROUP confirmed its pre-IFRS 15 and IFRS 16 guidance for sales of €300m and EBITDA of over €38.5m (post-IFRS at over €295m and €45m, respectively).

