Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 04-September-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 335.97p INCLUDING current year revenue 345.06p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 329.15p INCLUDING current year revenue 338.24p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---