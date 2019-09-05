Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2019) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) ("Therma" or the "Company"), a progressive medical device technology company, today announces that the TherOZap technology under the Company's former name, The Jenex Corporation, has filed an international patent application under the PCT convention for its thermal therapy TherOZap and has recently entered the national phases in the US, Europe and Canada. In the international phase, the international search report found all searched claims to be novel. In the national phases, the claims will be further examined for patentability and allowance is expected. Therma is in the process of changing the international patent application name to: Therma Bright Inc. from the former name, The Jenex Corporation.

Rob Fia, CEO, commented:

"Further to our press release on September 4rd, 2019 highlighting that our TherOZap technology proves successful at inhibiting the Zika virus during in-vitro tests, we are pleased to announce that Therma is strengthening its intellectual property portfolio.

Our Company has come up with novel ideas on how to potentially combat mosquito borne diseases using advanced technology. The fact that the international search report found all searched claims to be novel, confirms that Therma is on the right track and we intend to protect our TherOZap intellectual property and other ideas for the benefit of Therma shareholders."

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright is a progressive medical device technology company focused on providing consumers with quality medical devices that address their dermatological and healthcare needs. Clear and healthy skin for all is at the core of the Company's philosophy as is the belief that such outcomes should not be a privilege for only those who can afford costly procedures and treatments. The Company's breakthrough proprietary technology delivers effective, non-invasive and pain free skin care.

Therma Bright received a Class II medical device status from the FDA for its platform technology that is indicated for the relief of the pain, itch, and inflammation from over 20,000 different insect stings and bites, (including bees, wasps, hornets, mosquitoes, black flies and jellyfish). The Company received approval for the above claims from FDA (United States) in 1997.

Therma Bright Inc. trades on the TSXV (TSXV: THRM). For more information visit:

www.thermabright.com and www.coldsores.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

