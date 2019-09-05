DeepBlue Technology and NUS School of Computing to collaborate on computer vision research

SHANGHAI, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepBlue Technology today announced its collaboration with the School of Computing at the National University of Singapore (NUS) to jointly conduct research on computer vision. DeepBlue's Founder and CEO, Mr Anderson Chen, and Associate Professor Huang Zhiyong, Director of the Computing Translational Research and Development (C-TReND) Centre under the NUS School of Computing, signed the joint research framework agreement at a ceremony that took place at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC).

Under the joint research framework, the research and development team at DeepBlue Technology will work with computer scientists at NUS on two initial projects in the area of computer vision, namely visual semantic reasoning, semantic map and technology of autonomous positioning and navigation.

Mr Chen said, "Fundamental research into AI technology such as computer vision is a cornerstone for DeepBlue products to be developed. We take this seriously because a lot of our core technologies come from working together with universities such as NUS to harness important research results and apply them into everyday products."

"Translating fundamental research into useful applications has always been a key focus for the NUS School of Computing. This strategic partnership with DeepBlue therefore combines our world-class research capabilities in artificial intelligence with DeepBlue's product development know-how to enhance existing DeepBlue technologies, and create novel solutions that will benefit the society," said Assoc Prof Huang at the signing ceremony.

The joint research framework is expected to enhance many DeepBlue products such as the Panda Bus, Panda Road Sweepers and other hardware products in the near future.

The announcement took place at DeepBlue's 'AI Sparkles along the Belt and Road' forum at WAIC, which was attended by prominent luminaries, including the Nobel Laureate, Prof George Fitzgerald Smoot III; acclaimed scientist, Prof Ni Guangnan from the Chinese Academy of Engineering; Prof Enrique Solano, Distinguished Professor at Shanghai University and the Deputy Governor of Bangkok, Mr Sopon Pisuttiwong.

About DeepBlue Technology

DeepBlue Technology (Shanghai) Ltd was founded in 2014 and is a fast-growing Artificial Intelligence (AI) company with the aim of becoming a world class AI maker platform. Using the guiding principle of 'Serving humanity through AI', DeepBlue Technology has made breakthroughs in research development and application in various industries, such as Autonomous Driving, Robotics, AI CITY, Biometrics, and AI Retail amongst others. DeepBlue is also a proud recipient of many top AI competitions worldwide, such as PAKDD, IEEE ISI, SIGIR, KDD and CVPR.

About NUS School of Computing

NUS Computing began with the establishment of the first tertiary-level computing department in Singapore in 1975. It currently offers five undergraduate degree programmes, various double and concurrent degree programmes, as well as advanced Masters and PhD degree programmes that allow specialisations in key emerging areas.

Its community is comprised of over 150 faculty members, 2600 students and 15000 alumni. The excellent education students experience at NUS Computing, coupled with the reach and demand for computing talents in all fields and industries, make its graduates highly sought-after. Together, the faculty members, students and alumni engage in diverse, relevant, innovative and award winning work, and thus NUS Computing is consistently ranked as one of the world's leading computing schools.

For more information on NUS Computing, please visit www.comp.nus.edu.sg

