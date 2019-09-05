Veeva CRM empowers pharmaceutical field representatives with the right information they need to deliver a personalized customer experience

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced that OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK), a diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, selected multichannel Veeva CRM to enable field teams to engage in relevant, timely, and compliant interactions with healthcare professionals (HCPs) through preferred channels. Veeva CRM gives OPKO Health the most advanced capabilities and complete customer insights.

"Veeva CRM helps our field teams better understand our customers in real time so we can engage more effectively and efficiently in the right channel," said Adria Parks-Herrera, senior marketing director at OPKO Health. "Switching to multichannel Veeva CRM from our legacy provider will allow us to deliver the very best customer experience and strengthen our relationships with HCPs."

In addition to Veeva CRM, OPKO Health selected Veeva CLM and Veeva CRM Approved Email for tailored sales calls and compliant emails; Veeva Align for fast, accurate territory alignments and simplified multichannel cycle planning; and Veeva CRM Events Management to run fully integrated live events with greater compliance.

"Life sciences companies, from the largest to emerging biopharmaceuticals, are transforming customer engagement with multichannel Veeva CRM," said David Logue, senior vice president of commercial strategy at Veeva. "Advanced capabilities in Veeva CRM drive efficiency and effectiveness so OPKO Health can advance its commercial strategy."

Multichannel Veeva CRM empowers commercial teams with best practices and complete customer insights to transform customer engagement while maintaining compliance. With seamless integration of digital and personal channels, companies extend their reach and engage customers through their channel of choice. See our infographic to learn how Veeva CRM is enabling real-time reps to do more from any device, anywhere.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva CRM, visit veeva.com/eu/CRM

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

Follow @veeva_EU on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_EU

Like Veeva on Facebook: facebook.com/veevasystems

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health is a diversified healthcare company. In diagnostics, its BioReference Laboratories is the nation's third largest clinical laboratory; GeneDx is a rapidly growing genetic testing business; the 4Kscore prostate cancer test is used to confirm an elevated PSA to help decide about next steps such as prostate biopsy; Claros 1 is a point-of-care diagnostics platform with a total PSA test approved by the FDA and testosterone as the most advanced test in development. In its pharmaceutical pipeline, RAYALDEE is its first pharmaceutical product to be marketed. OPKO is headquartered in Miami and has research, development, production, and distribution facilities globally. For more information, visit opko.com.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 775 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly in the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2019. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

2019 Veeva Systems Inc. All rights reserved. Veeva and the Veeva logo are trademarks of Veeva Systems Inc.

Veeva Systems Inc. owns other registered and unregistered trademarks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005034/en/

Contacts:

Roger Villareal

Veeva Systems

925-264-8885

roger.villareal@veeva.com

Kiran May

Veeva Systems

+44-796-643-2912

kiran.may@veeva.com