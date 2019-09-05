A prospective study comparison of the mobile medical game, OdySight, with standard clinical eye tests

Study concludes that OdySight would be a good alternative for remote monitoring of vision between clinic visits, and could potentially assist in follow-up planning

TILAK HEALTHCARE, a unique mobile medical gaming start-up based in Paris, France and San Francisco, California, USA, is proud to announce the online publication of its first clinical trial results. The study, TIL-001, has been published in Ophthalmology and Therapy, a peer-reviewed, open access journal for ophthalmology.

OdySight is Tilak's first mobile medical game for remote monitoring of patients with chronic eye diseases. The aim of this study was to compare the medical modules of OdySight with the gold standard tests for visual acuity, contrast sensitivity, and Amsler Grid. The results of this study demonstrate good agreement with statistical significance, for the measurements taken by two of OdySight's medical modules (visual acuity and Amsler grid) when compared to the gold standards. OdySight would be a good alternative for remote monitoring of vision between clinic visits, and could potentially assist in follow-up planning.

Vinona Bhatia, MD MPH, Chief Medical Officer of Tilak Healthcare,comments: « More than 300,000 health apps are available worldwide, but few of these have claims based on strong clinical evidence. Physicians and patients need new, validated tools. OdySight is accessible on smartphones and tablets and challenges standard ophthalmic tools currently used in clinical practice.

The study authors include: Tilak Healthcare's co-founders, Professor José-Alain Sahel, Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine Director of the UPMC Eye Center, and Dr. Jean-François Girmens, a retina expert at the Quinze-Vingts National Ophthalmology Hospital in Paris.

Read the full publication: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40123-019-0203-9

