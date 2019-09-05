Kazia Therapeutics' FY19 financial results show cash of A$5.4m and an operational cash use of A$6.7m. The 20-patient efficacy cohort in the lead GDC-0084 Phase IIa study should report data in Q419. Kazia has announced a new trial collaborating with the prestigious MSK hospital in NY to look at GDC-0084 in PI3K mutated brain metastases in conjunction with radiotherapy. Initial efficacy data from the Cantrixil ovarian cancer Phase I is also due in Q419. Our base-case value, updated for year-end cash, is A$137m.

