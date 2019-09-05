The District Court of Dessau-Roßlau yesterday confirmed insolvency proceedings had been conducted for the German thin-film CIGS module manufacturer and a provisional administrator had been appointed.From pv magazine Germany. German thin-film CIGS module manufacturer Solibro GmbH last month filed for self-administered insolvency, meaning the management board will retain some measure of control over the company. Yesterday the District Court of Dessau-Roßlau ordered provisional self-administration and appointed lawyer Henning Schorisch, from Halle an der Saale, as interim administrator of the CIGS ...

