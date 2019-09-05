AVSystem is proud to announce the release of new DOCSIS Provisioning solution that will help telcos efficiently deploy and manage DOCSIS devices. The goal is to manage old and new DOCSIS devices as well as CPEs from other access technologies such as FTTx in one comprehensive platform.

DOCSIS has been around for about 20 years now, and the standard has gone through various updates from 1.0 version to version 3.1/4.0 which enables high transmission rates (up to 10 Gbps). As a consequence, Internet Service Providers struggle to find a way to manage both the old and new types of DOCSIS devices in one place. The DOCSIS Provisioning solution solves this problem by allowing comprehensive and easy management of DOCSIS devices in the Unified Management Platform (UMP), a multiprotocol and technology-agnostic platform trusted by over 100 telcos worldwide.

The DOCSIS Provisioning solution includes simplified provisioning flows that enable telcos to bring their DOCSIS services to market much faster. Once deployed, the devices can be managed along with the rest of the telco's device population with protocols such as SNMP, TR-069 or Telnet. The solution ensures maintaining high quality of services by providing extensive monitoring and proactive maintenance tools.

"The majority of cable network providers have been consistently using DOCSIS to this day. Thanks to the fact that our DOCSIS solution makes use of UMP our multiprotocol device management platform companies are able to deploy fast and efficient services without additional costs sunk into building a new infrastructure from scratch. And in an era of growing competition this is of great value," says Lukasz Pozarlik, Product Owner at AVSystem.

