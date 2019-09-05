Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: FINAL RESULTS TO 31 MARCH 2019 AND NOTICE OF AGM 05-Sep-2019 / 12:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") AUDITED FINAL RESULTS TO 31 MARCH 2019 AND NOTICE OF AGM CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT I hereby present the financial results for the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019. The Company is an active investor primarily in junior natural resources companies. The Company made a pre-tax loss of GBP35,376 for the year, compared to a pre-tax loss of GBP219,298 in the prior year. The Company will not be paying a dividend at this stage (2018: GBPNil). Cash and cash equivalents as at the year end of 31 March 2019 were GBP46,745 (2018: GBP16,710). It has been quite a difficult period for small cap exploration companies and we have seen some significant fluctuations in the valuations of our investments during the period, both up and down. We are generally pleased with performance and are working on a number of new projects to continue to add value to the portfolio. We currently hold stakes in the following entities: · Bermele plc (LSE:BERM) · Bidstack Group plc (AIM:BIDS) · Block Energy plc (AIM: BLOE) · Brazil Tungsten Holdings Limited · Copper Bay plc · Elephant Oil Limited · Impact Oil & Gas Limited · Mafula Energy Limited · MedGold Resources Corp (TSXV:MED) · Minergy Limited · New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited (trading as T5) · Predator Oil & Gas Holdings plc (LSE:PRD) · Rift Resources Limited · Royal Road Minerals Limited (previously Tigris Resources) (TSXV:RYR) · TAG Oil (TSX:TAO) The Board of Directors will continue to introduce further equity positions to the Company to enable additional diversification of the portfolio. It is anticipated that these will continue to be primarily within the natural resources sector. Notice of AGM Notice is hereby given that the AGM of the Company will be held at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau at 60 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR on 30 September 2019 at 11.30am. The notice of AGM will shortly be available on the Company's website, together with the audited report and accounts. Brian Rowbotham Non-Executive Chairman The Directors of the issuer are responsible for the content of this announcement. For further information please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell: 0207 264 4444 Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller: 020 7220 9796 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019 Note 2019 2018 Continuing Operations GBP GBP Revenue - - Foreign exchange gain/(loss) on 20,897 (20,656) financial assets at fair value through profit and loss Operating expenses (50,060) (48,369) Share based payments expense - (115,600) Movement in fair value of financial (31,796) (52,604) assets through profit and loss Other gains - sale of financial assets 35,572 17,922 at fair value through profit and loss Impairment (10,000) - _______ _______ Operating Loss (35,387) (219,307) Finance income 11 9 _______ _______ Loss before Income Tax (35,376) (219,298) Income tax expense - - _______ _______ Loss for the Year attributable to equity (35,376) (219,298) holders _______ _______ Other Comprehensive Income Items that may be Reclassified Subsequently to Profit or Loss Fair value change in value on - 78,469 available-for-sale financial assets _______ _______ Total Comprehensive (loss) for the Year (35,376) (140,829) attributable to equity holders _______ _______ Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted (0.0) (0.1) (expressed in pence per share) _______ _______ HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION REGISTERED NUMBER 06163193 AT 31 MARCH 2019 Note As at As at 31 March 31 March 2019 2018 GBP GBP Assets Non-Current Assets Financial assets at fair value through 421,521 811,206 profit and loss _______ _______ 421,521 811,206 _______ _______ Current Assets Financial assets at fair value through 348,714 - profit and loss Cash and cash equivalents 46,745 16,710 _______ _______ 395,459 16,710 Total Assets 816,980 827,916 _______ _______ Equity and Liabilities Equity Attributable to Shareholders Ordinary shares 173,602 173,602 Share premium account 1,174,631 1,174,631 Share options and warrants reserve 115,600 115,600 Other reserves - 144,678 Retained loss (776,871) (886,173) _______ _______ 686,962 722,338 Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 130,018 105,578 _______ _______ Total Equity and Liabilities 816,980 827,916 _______ _______ HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019 Attributable to Equity Shareholders Ordinary Share Share Other Retained Total shares premium option reserve loss s and s warran ts GBP GBP GBP reserv GBP e GBP GBP Balance as at 1 173,602 1,174,63 - 66,209 (666,875 747,567 April 2017 1 ) ______ ______ _______ ________ ________ _______ Loss for the - - - - (219,298 (219,298 year ) ) Total Comprehensive - - - - (219,298 (219,298 Income ) ) ______ ______ ______ _______ _______ _______ Fair value - - - 78,469 - 78,469 change on available for sale financial assets Warrants issued - - 115,60 - - 115,600 in the year 0 ______ ______ _______ _______ _______ ______ Total - - 115,60 78,469 - 194,069 Transactions 0 with Owners ______ ______ ______ _______ _______ ________ Balance as at 31 173,602 1,174,63 115,60 144,678 (886,173 722,338 March 2018 and 1 1 0 ) April 2018 ______ _______ ________ ________ ______ _______ Reclassification - - - (144,67 144,678 - on 8) implementation of IFRS 9 Loss for the - - - - (35,376) (35,376) year ______ ______ ______ _______ _______ _______ - - - - - - Total Comprehensive Income ______ ______ ______ _______ _______ _______ Total Transactions with Owners - - - - - - ______ ______ ______ _______ _______ ________ Recycling of - - - - - - share options Balance as at 31 173,602 1,174,63 115,60 - (776,871 686,962 March 2019 1 0 ) ______ _______ ________ ________ ______ _______

