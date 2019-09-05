The cutting-edge CBCT imaging system, an integrated solution with 2D and 3D imaging, is now available to Mevion systems in the U.S.

Mevion Medical Systems is pleased to announce its strategic partner, medPhoton GmbH, has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the ceiling-mounted ImagingRing, an innovative in-room cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) imaging system. This advanced imaging solution is now available to MEVION S250 Series users in the U.S.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005077/en/

The MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System with the ImagingRing CBCT at Maastro Proton Therapy in the Netherlands. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new 102cm bore system with ceiling rail mounting, is fully integrated into the Mevion proton therapy system to enable daily soft tissue localization to pair with the HYPERSCAN Pencil Beam Scanning for precision radiation therapy treatments. The ImagingRing CBCT was integrated into the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System at Maastro Proton Therapy in the Netherlands and has been in clinical use since February 2019.

"We are excited to receive FDA clearance for the ImagingRing," said Heinz Deutschmann, chief executive officer and founder of medPhoton. "We look forward to expanding the collaboration with Mevion and continuing the development of new capabilities and features to enhance the imaging tools and isocentric workflow for Mevion systems, including ultra large field of view scans, dual energy options and 4D motion management."

Geert Bosmans, managing director of Maastro Proton Therapy said, "We are using the CBCT system for daily tumor localization, for all our proton patients, in the workflow with the Mevion system. This imaging system is enabling our team to bring precision image guided proton therapy to our patients in the south-west Netherlands region."

While other proton therapy devices provide "one-size-fits-all" imaging systems, Mevion offers an open architecture with a full suite of the latest image-guided proton therapy (IGPT) solutions that allow customers to upgrade their treatment rooms with the latest imaging devices such as medPhoton's ImagingRing CBCT.

"We congratulate medPhoton on the 510(k) clearance of the ImagingRing," said Tina Yu, chief executive officer of Mevion Medical Systems. "The addition of the ImagingRing has been integral to our commitment to provide state-of-the-art proton therapy solutions to our customers."

About Mevion Medical Systems

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. is the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for use in radiation treatment for cancer patients. Mevion is based in Littleton, Massachusetts, with a presence in Europe and China. For more information, please visit www.mevion.com.

Follow us on Twitter: @MevionMedical

Connect with us on LinkedIn: Mevion Medical Systems

Like Us on Facebook: MevionMedical

AboutMaastro Proton Therapy:

The Maastro Proton Therapy started treating patients with protons in February 2019. It is the first Mevion system in Europe and because of the compact Mevion technology; it is fully integrated into an existing radiotherapy center, Maastricht Radiation Oncology (Maastro). (www.maastro.nl/protonentherapie).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005077/en/

Contacts:

Melanie Benton

Mevion Medical Systems

Mbenton@mevion.com

1-978-540-1551