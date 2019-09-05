Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.: Streamline Health(R) Introduces New, Upgraded Dashboard for its eValuator Cloud-Based, Automated Pre-Bill Coding Analysis Platform

Early Previews Well Received by Clients

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM), provider of integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics supporting revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises, today announced it has released for user acceptance testing its most current version of the eValuator Dashboard. This robust analytics tool empowers its users with new and improved real-time metrics and analytic capabilities around enterprise revenue integrity.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to improve healthcare providers' financial performance by moving mid-to-late revenue cycle interventions upstream, optimizing coding accuracy for every patient encounter prior to bill submission. By improving coding accuracy before billing, providers can reduce lost revenue, mitigate overbill risk, and reduce denials and days in A/R. This enables providers to turn unpredictable revenue cycles into dynamic revenue streams. In addition, providers can leverage eValuator's capabilities to improve the efficiency of post bill audits by focusing only on those records with the greatest financial impact or propensity to be less than 100% accurate.

The improved dashboard enables management to monitor operational and financial performance across a variety of perspectives. For the more financially-minded stakeholders, the Financial Impact tab offers the option of monitoring overall impact of coding changes on reimbursement in terms of new revenue captured or risk mitigated. HIM and Coding Managers will benefit from the Accuracy tab, where overall and individual coder performance is summarized in terms of original DRG accuracy, pre and post code sets and the specific eValuator rules that triggered the changes. And to monitor and manage workload across your available Audit resources, the Workflow tab enables real-time analysis of the flow of encounters through the accuracy checking, auditing and modification process. This enables users to adjust thresholds for which encounters move to auditor work pools and which move directly to billing.

While these dashboards enable trend monitoring of targeted KPIs for at-a-glance insight, users can also drill down to view and export detailed data sets for more granular analysis of key operational and financial elements for actionable insights. For example, the dashboard details the potential financial impact of encounters that were automatically released to billing because auditors could not review them within the pre-set number of days, typically 2-3 days.

Streamline Health clients not only want technology to help them improve their coding accuracy and revenue integrity, they also want real-time data analysis of operational and financial performance to help better manage the middle of the revenue cycle. The newest version of the eValuator Dashboard puts important knowledge at the fingertips of the CFO or CIO. Users of eValuator can now make operational and strategic decisions affecting revenue integrity more quickly and accurately. And the eValuator Dashboard can be customized to deliver insights that meet their specific concerns or areas of interest.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) is a healthcare industry leader in capturing, aggregating, and translating enterprise data into knowledge - producing actionable insights that support revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that empower providers to drive revenue integrity in a value-based world. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

This announcement may contain statements regarding the availability and sale of solution offerings from Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. Readers should understand that inherent risks in contractual relationships, such as changes in duration, scope or volume and similar unanticipated events, may come into play, and readers are cautioned to consider such factors in any reliance on these statements.

