GH Capital, Inc.: GH Capital Satisfies All PowerUp Convertible Notes and Readies Vitana-X Launch Led by Network Marketing Leader Bernhard Sammer

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / GH Capital, Inc. (OTC Pink:GHHC), a diversified holding company, today announced that as of last week, the company has completely satisfied its obligations under all existing, Convertible Promissory Notes from PowerUp Lending Group. At the time of writing GH Capital has no other convertible promissory notes on record from PowerUp.

GH Capital's subsidiary Vitana-X's co-founder Bernhard Sammer, commented, "We are gearing up for our Vitana-X pre-launch on Sept 9, 2019. We are at the final stage and just a few days away to get everything started. I am very excited and can't wait to share what's ahead for Vitana-X."

Bernhard Sammer is well-known in the network marketing industry and as a leader has committed himself to Vitana-X. Mr. Sammer is a successful entrepreneur and strength sports icon from Austria. He has been active in the network marketing industry for over 20 years and has helped several well-known billion-dollar companies achieve extraordinary sales records. Born in Austria, Bernhard Sammer currently lives in Switzerland and a few years ago founded his own company in the field of DNA research and analysis.

Wiliam Bollander, Chief Executive Officer of GH Capital, commented, "Now with Bernhard, the experienced executive and networker joining our team, it brings a beloved industry veteran who has for decades built great teams in multiple countries around the world. He continuously broke sales records and spawned countless success stories. Vitana-X is larger in scale and we are so excited to have him lead our network marketing efforts with Vitana-X."

About GH Capital

GH Capital, Inc. (OTC Pink:GHHC) is a diversified holding company offering a range of financial solutions for businesses layered with an advisory platform to assist companies going public. For more information, please check out: http://www.ghcapital-inc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K filed on December 28, 2018, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact Information

press@ghcapital-inc.us

305-714-9397

