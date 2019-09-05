The third round of the nation's Large Scale Solar procurement program was oversubscribed more than 13 times its 500 MW limit. The final electricity price is likely to beat the previous $0.079-0.13/kWh to settle somewhere around $0.042-0.057.A 500 MW solar tender in Malaysia has attracted 112 bids for a total of more than 6.73 GW of generation capacity. The cheapest price offered in the tender was MYR0.17777/kWh ($0.042) for the power generated by a proposed 100 MW solar project, the maximum size developers could bid for under terms which offered each company the chance to bid for three assets. ...

