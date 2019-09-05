SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Digital Signage Market Procurement Intelligence Report

The cost-efficiency of digital mode of outdoor advertising over the traditional advertising medium is driving large-scale procurement from enterprises from the BFSI, retail, automotive, FMCG, and e-commerce industries. Installation of digital signages helps improving customer engagement, thereby boosting sales through upselling and cross-selling. This benefit is particularly relevant for the retail, automotive, and FMCG industries, for who, the sales goals are largely realized in stores, hypermarkets, showrooms, and shopping centers. This is resulting in an increasing category spend from the buyers of these sectors, thereby driving the digital signage market size on a global scale.

The major share in the spend growth in the digital signage market can be traced in North America owing to the presence of retail, automotive, entertainment, and media industries. Buyers from these industries are extensively leveraging digital signages to improve their sales and brand reputation in the market. In the US, the advertising budget within the automotive, pharmaceutical, FMCG, e-commerce, and entertainment industries is expected to increase by 2020, out of which a significant portion of the same is speculated to be spent on advertisements through digital signage in the country. This will act as a significant category spend accelerator and will positively impact the global digital signage market size.

This digital signage market procurement intelligence report offers a detailed overview of the key cost drivers and category management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement strategy. This procurement report also highlights the digital signage market leaders to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance.

"Buyers are advised to adopt the regional sourcing model to achieve better cost-savings as well as support service assurance," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This digital signage market intelligence report has highlighted the following factors to play critical roles in influencing category spend. They include:

Buyers in the FMCG and automotive industries to drive category growth

Labor cost and raw material price fluctuation offer significant challenges to the digital signage market leaders

Get the full market intelligence report to know more about the complete scope of this report

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the marketing category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Digital signage

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for digital signage market leaders

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Interested to know more about the scope of our procurement intelligence reports?

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Want customized information from our digital signage market procurement intelligence report?

Category definition

Cost drivers impacting the digital signage market size

Category scope

Category map

To view this the complete table of contents for the procurement intelligence report,

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access the latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now

