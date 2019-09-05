ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced that Rob Douglas, president and chief operating officer, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 19, 2019, beginning at approximately 11:25 a.m. (British Summer Time) at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Financial Centre in London.

More information about this event, including a live webcast, may be accessed by visiting http://investor.resmed.com. The webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the live webcast ends and will be accessible for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 120 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

