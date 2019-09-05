Adey Brings Deep Enterprise Software and Sales Leadership

Riffyn, a global provider of cloud software for scientific process design and data analytics, announced today that Barbara Adey, a transformational product and go-to-market executive, has joined the company's board of directors. As a technology expert across security, cloud, networking, and Internet of Things (IoT), Adey specializes in developing strategies for intensely competitive markets and has scaled businesses from zero to hundreds of millions in revenues.

During her 14-year tenure at Cisco, she developed the company's first IoT program and the strategic plan for Cisco's entry into cloud, which scaled to a run rate of $3B. Subsequently, as Vice President of Converged Data Center Infrastructure at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Adey led a global team of 400 through a successful turnaround to grow a $3B business for hybrid cloud. Adey is currently Vice President, Head of US Sales and Marketing Practice West at BTS, a global consultancy, with a focus on go-to-market strategy.

"We are thrilled to have Barbara join our board and enrich our team with her extraordinary experience in enterprise go-to-market software," said Timothy Gardner, Founder and CEO of Riffyn. "Her operational and strategic insights will add great value as we mature our business model and accelerate into the next stage of growth."

"Riffyn has very exciting technology and world-leading customer partners," said Adey. "The company's opportunity to drive effectiveness in life science research will make this role even more rewarding. Riffyn is poised for tremendous growth, and I look forward to bringing my experience to help enable that growth."

In the search for an independent board member, Riffyn chose to work with The Athena Alliance, an organization dedicated to advancing gender diversity in the boardroom. "Riffyn is an admirable company that actively pursues and supports diversity," said Coco Brown, CEO of Athena. "We're thrilled to have facilitated such a positive outcome."

About Riffyn (riffyn.com)

Riffyn is a cloud software and scientific services company that makes scientific R&D work better. We provide our customer partners with the digital backbone and human knowhowtoachieve globally integrated technical processes, FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, Reusable) data, and machine learning in routine science practices. Our customer partners achieve better R&D outcomes and transfer them more rapidly to the marketplace. We are driven by our commitment to scientific truth and sustainable progress to help every scientist Discover More and Invent More.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005038/en/

Contacts:

Joann Calve

media@riffyn.com

339-223-6402