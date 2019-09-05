Europe's coal powerhouse is making progress in the deployment of renewable energy and it appears that the nation's banks are beginning to see the value of clean-power investment.Polish engineering, procurement and construction services and energy company R.Power Group has received what it claims is the most extensive portfolio financing agreement for PV in Poland, from local lender mBank. R.Power has banked PLN90 million ($22.9 million) for 34 solar plants with a cumulative generation capacity of 33 MW. According to a company statement, most of the portfolio will be in Wielkopolska voivodeship, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...