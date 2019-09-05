Sonos takes its first step out of the home with Sonos Move, a durable, battery-powered smart speaker for great sound indoors, outdoors, and on the go. A full part of the Sonos system on WiFi with the added range of Bluetooth, Move is a powerful speaker that resets the bar for portable speakers, pre-order today with global availability starting September 24 for $399 US.

Today, Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) introduced Sonos Move, a product that marks the company's first step outside the home. Building on years of innovation in home audio to unlock the potential for great sound anywhere, Move is a powerful, versatile smart speaker that sounds incredible indoors, outdoors, and on the go. Move represents the best of the Sonos software platform and ecosystem of partners, and supports more than a hundred streaming services, multiple voice assistants, AirPlay2, and more. Available globally this September, Move is one of three new products from Sonos launching this fall, joined by Sonos Port and Sonos One SL, further building on the company's smart system of speakers and components that prioritizes choice for customers.

"Since the very beginning, Sonos has been giving listeners unparalleled freedom of choice. Our platform gives you the freedom to play any song you want, any way you want," said Patrick Spence, CEO, Sonos. "Move takes freedom of choice to the next level. For the first time, you can take Sonos anywhere. Move marks the beginning of a new era for Sonos-one where brilliant sound not only fills your home, but extends to every part of your day."

Sonos Move

Move resets the bar from what you'd expect from a portable speaker with smart, adaptable sound, surprisingly deep bass and a wide sound profile. Perfectly suited for indoor listening and powerful sound on the go, Move is two smart speakers in one. Featuring powerful wireless range, Move is a full part of the Sonos system, even at the furthest corners of the yard. When away from home, Move is Sonos' first product with Bluetooth audio streaming making it simple to play audio directly from a phone or tablet to Move for great sound on the go.

Move's versatility did not sacrifice Sonos' dedication to sound. To ensure an even better listening experience in all the places where Move could go, both indoors and outdoors, Sonos built on its Trueplay tuning technology with the introduction of automatic Trueplay where the speaker tunes itself to perfectly balance the sound for the environment.

Move features a sleek oval shadow-black design. Already developing products meant to last in the home, Sonos took product quality testing to new levels. Its premium design pulls no punches outdoors where Move's tough durable exterior will withstand falls, bumps, rain and moisture, dust and dirt, UV and extreme temperatures and features a rating of IP56.

Built to play all day, Move's battery allows for up to ten hours of continuous play time on a single charge. At home, Move easily slides on and off the included indoor charging base to connect every time, ensuring it is always ready for listening. Suspend mode, enabled automatically when not in use or by tapping the power button, reserves the battery for up to five days.

As the first company to support both leading voice assistants, like other voice-enabled Sonos devices, the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are built right in, so you can play music, check the news, control smart home devices, ask questions and much more completely hands free when on WiFi. As part of Sonos' platform that prioritizes choice, connect to more than 100 streaming services music, audiobooks, podcasts and more and control via the Sonos App, with AirPlay 2, or direct from music service apps.

Move is available globally on sonos.com and through partner retailers starting September 24 for $399.

Sonos One SL

Further reinforcing Sonos' commitment to choice, One SL delivers rich, room-filling sound like Sonos One, without built-in microphones. A smart speaker without integrated voice assistants, One SL is a full member of the Sonos sound system to listen to more than 100 streaming services controlled with the Sonos App, Apple AirPlay2, music service apps and more. One SL replaces Play:1 and is available globally starting September 12 for $179.

The compact design, available in all-black and all-white, fits any space, delivering brilliant sound in any room. One SL features two Class-D amplifiers perfectly tuned as well as the original Sonos Trueplay tuning technology that optimizes the sound for any room. Pair with Sonos One or another One SL in the same room for stereo separation and more detailed sound or use a pair as rear home theater surrounds with Playbar, Playbase, or Beam.

Sonos Port

From any source to any speaker, Port brings Sonos streaming to a stereo or receiver. The successor to the original Connect, Port delivers richer sound and extends Sonos' sound platform to traditional home audio equipment. Port will be available in limited quantities starting September 12 with broad global availability starting January 2020 for $399US.

Designed with the professional installer community in mind, Port features a versatile design and matte black finish to seamlessly fit on a shelf or stacked in an AV rack. Optimized for sound and ease of use, Port includes an updated digital-to-analog converter and 12V trigger, which automatically turns on an amplifier when signaled from the Sonos app. Easily control content using AirPlay 2, voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant when wirelessly connected with smart devices, and seamlessly integrate with the smart home.

Stream music, podcasts, audiobooks, and internet radio on amplified audio equipment. And with a line-in option, easily stream vinyl, CDs, and stored audio files to other Sonos speakers to enjoy listening in more rooms.

About Sonos

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is one of the world's leading sound experience brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however and wherever they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful design aesthetic, simplicity of use and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.

