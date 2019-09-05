Simplifies Application Changes and Alleviates Regulatory Burdens

Crosscode, Inc, a software applications intelligence company that helps organizations manage software assets and accelerate modifications, today announced their newest office in Amsterdam. The news closely follows the opening of Crosscode's NY office as the company continues to ramp up to meet the demand for their flagship Panoptics platform. The solution eases application changes for DevOps and IT Architects and helps organizations comply with a range of EU regulations.

European data and privacy laws have created a unique (IT) burden on a variety of industries. Between navigating stringent data management and security policies and ensuring smooth, uninterrupted operations, organizations can find the handling of application changes daunting. For industries like healthcare, finance, and telecommunications that deal with sensitive customer data, application modifications and management can be particularly challenging.

Crosscode Panoptics enables these organizations to understand and manage application changes while automating IT governance with Governance Operating System (GOeS) a standard Panoptics component. The solution identifies application interdependencies at the code level, across languages and platforms, while ensuring the highest levels of security, confidentiality, accountability, data integrity, and traceability with an automated governance framework that enables businesses to manage decentralized data and infrastructure components.

"Companies around the world are modernizing to keep up with the digital transformation wave," said Aditya Sharma, Founder, and CEO of Crosscode. "In this process, we want to make meeting the regulatory requirements outlined by the EU's General Data Protection Regulation as simple as possible. By having a physical presence in the region, we can better help our customers identify and minimize risks and vulnerabilities associated with software change."

Panoptics reduces development costs, accelerates time-to-deployment, and enhances system reliability by automatically analyzing the impact and effort required for application changes.

The new office is located in Kraanspoor 50, 1033 SE, Amsterdam.

