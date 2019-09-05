Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX) today announced that it has been awarded Best Brand of the Year at the Schuhkurier Awards 2019 in Duessldorf, Germany on September 2. According to Schukurier, Skechers was recognized for its innovative and highly creative collection. Additional criteria noted by Schukurier included the Company's specialized trade orientation, subsequent delivery performance, very good calculation, as well as the brand's sales growth in the lifestyle segment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005270/en/

Skechers receives Best Brand of the Year at the Schuhkurier Awards 2019. From left: Christoph Wilkens, Managing Director Skechers Germany; Skechers presenter Peter Bödeker, Chief Executive Officer of Bödeker Schuhhaus; Marvin Bernstein, Managing Partner of Skechers S.à.r.l. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are thrilled to be named best brand by Schuhkurier and this award celebrates the hard work of our retail partners across Germany who have helped drive growth of the Skechers brand for men, women and kids," said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. "From our trend-forward sneakers seen on the catwalk during Berlin Fashion Week to performance running shoes to casual and comfortable everyday styles to innovative options for kids, Skechers really has something for everyone and we're honored that our peers and partners in Germany have taken notice. We look forward to continuing on this growth path by delivering more in-demand styles to consumers across Germany and around the world."

The 16th Schuhkurier Awards ceremony celebrates outstanding performance within four categories: best shoe retailer, best brand, trade and new media as well as an award for lifework. The jury met in May and included executives from Schuhkurier and Step, ANWR, Katag, Schuhhaus Höppner, and Rostock. Quotes from the jury relating to Skechers included "very innovative for many years, constant for years, specialist dealer loyal, excellent subsequent delivery capability", "Intergenerational attractive products", "good sales rate" and "fashionable on the pulse of time".

Skechers footwear collections for men, women and kids are available in Skechers retail stores, online at skechers.com, as well as department stores and footwear retailers around the globe.

About Skechers USA, Inc.

Based in Manhattan Beach, California, Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, as well as performance footwear for men and women. Skechers footwear is available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories worldwide via department and specialty stores, more than 3,170 Skechers Company-owned and third-party-owned retail stores, and the Company's e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, and throughout Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.skechers.de and follow us on Facebook.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Skechers' future domestic and international growth, financial results and operations including expected net sales and earnings, its development of new products, future demand for its products, its planned domestic and international expansion, opening of new stores and additional expenditures, and advertising and marketing initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "will be," "will continue," "will result," "could," "may," "might," or any variations of such words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include international economic, political and market conditions including the challenging consumer retail markets in the United States; sustaining, managing and forecasting costs and proper inventory levels; losing any significant customers; decreased demand by industry retailers and cancellation of order commitments due to the lack of popularity of particular designs and/or categories of products; maintaining brand image and intense competition among sellers of footwear for consumers, especially in the highly competitive performance footwear market; anticipating, identifying, interpreting or forecasting changes in fashion trends, consumer demand for the products and the various market factors described above; sales levels during the spring, back-to-school and holiday selling seasons; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in Skechers' annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The risks included here are not exhaustive. Skechers operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and the companies cannot predict all such risk factors, nor can the companies assess the impact of all such risk factors on their respective businesses or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Moreover, reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005270/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jennifer Clay

SKECHERS USA

jennc@skechers.com

(310) 937-1326