Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering automotive stocks releases a snapshot reporting on the rise of technological innovations that are beginning to shape the future of the automotive industry.

A recent article in Forbes discussed how technology is driving change in the automotive industry saying, "If you identify the key building block of the auto industry during its first 130 years, you would have to point to engineering. It was engineering that made automobiles, our personal transportation devices, possible in the first place. And it is engineering that kept the line of progress moving forward decade after decade. Engineering made cars safer, more fuel-efficient, more comfortable, more durable, and more useful. It is responsible for the immense progress the auto industry has enjoyed and for the incredible benefits that personal transportation has delivered to the people of the globe. But going forward, engineering won't serve as the prime driver of the auto industry, according to Sreenivasa Chakravarti, Vice President - manufacturing, Tata Consultancy Services. Instead, he asserts, the key driver will be data science."

Continued in the article, "Electrification, autonomous operation, vehicle-sharing all appear to have the potential to change the auto industry in a fundamental way."

Also in recent news, "Japan and France on Monday said they had agreed to share information and explore deeper cooperation in next-generation auto technology. In a statement, Japan's trade ministry said the two governments had agreed to start talks to bolster possible cooperation in areas such as automated driving, batteries and electric vehicles (EV). They agreed to discuss policy toward sharing information, supporting transformation of the auto industry environment and exchanging opinions about potential further cooperation in industrial policy for the automotive industry, according to a memorandum of cooperation released by the ministry."

As we see this rise in automotive innovations, patent protection and first mover advantage looks to become essential to the companies in this space.

Franchise Holdings International Inc. (OTCQB: FNHI), Worksport Ltd.'s parent company, has recently received its second US Patent Office trademark allowance (and the third for the company in 2019 so far), gaining additional coverage and rights to the Worksport word mark, further protecting its innovative line of light truck tonneau covers in the US, its primary market.

Previously, Worksport received US approval for 'all claims submitted' for its new full-bed access light truck cover, the only one in the industry that does not extend into the truck bed. The Company in 2019 was also awarded first full trademark rights to 'its Worksport trade name in Canada' for the stylized Worksport logo.

"Worksport has now added to its arsenal of intellectual property assets the much-coveted word mark in our industry class, not just the logo mark, which we previously possessed," said Worksport and FNHI CEO, Steven Rossi. "This gives us full and absolute protection rights for our brand identity, which we will enforce. Our name is important to our success, as it closely matches our amazing company culture of entrepreneurs, do-it-yourselfers (DIY), small business owners and outdoor enthusiasts."

Worksport is also trending towards another record quarter for revenues, as it continues along its best year and best quarters on record.

"This year is history in the making for Franchise Holdings International as it builds out a solid infrastructure of products, intellectual property assets, and long-term customer relationships," Rossi added. "Our team is now operating at maximum productivity, with accounting filing a record Q2 report on-time and Research and Development reaching milestones in new product design, engineering, and the build out of our intellectual property portfolio, legally protecting our many proprietary innovations."

Rossi said that Worksport intends to budget earnings from operations to expedite the development of its Helios product line. These complementary truck accessories will charge forthcoming electric trucks with Worksport's proprietary solar technology infused with its most advanced truck bed covers, a major breakthrough innovation. Management will update the public and shareholders on breaking developments in the coming future.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve we can expect to see these new technological innovations playing a larger and larger role in the industry's trajectory which is good news for companies looking to enter this space as well as the consumers who will enjoy a more data driven and renewable focused automotive experience.

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas

https://www.investorideas.com/About/

Investorideas.com is a recognized news source publishing third party news and press releases plus we create original financial content. Learn about investing in stocks and sector trends from Investorideas.com with our news alerts, articles, podcasts and videos talking about cannabis, crypto, technology including AI and IoT, mining,sports biotech, water, renewable energy and more. Investorideas.com original branded content includes the daily Crypto Corner and Podcast, Play by Play sports and stock news column, Investor Ideas Potcasts Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move podcast and column, Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast and the AI Eye Podcast and column covering developments in AI.

