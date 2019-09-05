Wolter Kluwer's Lexicompprovides fast answers for tomorrow's pharmacists

Wolters Kluwer, Health announced today that it is collaborating with the International Pharmaceutical Students' Federation (IPSF) to support young pharmacists with learning tools from the globally respected drug information resource Lexicomp.

Based in The Hague, Netherlands, IPSF is the world's leading advocacy organization for pharmacy and pharmaceutical science students and recent graduates. Together with Wolters Kluwer, IPSF will extend special member benefits on Lexicomp's leading drug information resources to about 350,000 IPSF members in over 90 countries.

"Our membership reflects a diverse range of pharmacy and pharmaceutical science students and recent graduates focused on improving public health, pharmacy education, and fostering professional development," said Petra Orlic, IPSF President. "With resources that include a multinational drug database, Wolters Kluwer is helping us offer true world-class tools for future pharmacists around the world."

For study or in clinical settings, pharmacy students can use Lexicomp to find answers to their medication-related questions quickly, using the Lexicomp mobile app with continuously-updated drug dosing and interaction information as well as popular textbooks like the Drug Information Handbook.

"We are delighted to work with the IPSF and support the next generation of pharmacy professionals as they use Lexicomp to enhance their learning and clinical decision-making," said Priti Shah, Vice President, Products and Solutions, Clinical Effectiveness, at Wolters Kluwer. "Lexicomp is a go-to expert solution for pharmacy professionals and now students can benefit from fast access to relevant drug information to deepen their domain expertise in dispensing, patient safety screening, medication safety management and more."

The collaboration with IPSF is the first student pharmacy partnership to be established through the Lexicomp Global Partner Program.

