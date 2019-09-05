COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab Pbb € 500mn senior preferred due 2024

Post-stabilisation notice

5 September 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

EUR 500,000,000 senior preferred benchmark due 2024

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000A2NBKK3 Aggregate nominal amount: € 500,000,000 Description: 0.125 % Notes due 5 September 2024 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

DZ Bank

HSBC

LBBW

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.