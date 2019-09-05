SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Corrugated Packaging Industry Procurement Intelligence Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005584/en/

Global Corrugated Packaging Industry Procurement Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The spend momentum of the corrugated packaging industry will be primarily attributed to the exponential growth of the e-commerce industry across the globe. Corrugated packaging solutions find its extensive applications in this sector owing to their efficacy in protecting the goods from moisture and the ability to carry a wide range of weights. Deepening focus on the sustainability goals to adhere to the stringent environmental regulations is driving buyers from most of the enterprises to use packaging solutions that are sustainable and leave lesser environmental foot-prints. Based on the current corrugated packaging industry outlook, such a high demand for sustainable packaging solutions is serving as one of the chief cost drivers in this industry. Get access to the free sample copy of this corrugated packaging industry procurement intelligence report here!

In terms of regional spend share, North America will lead over other regions. This growth will be directly related to the prominence of the e-commerce sector in the US that is accounting for a large-scale procurement of corrugated packaging solutions that are strong, durable, and can be recycled. In APAC, the growing demand, coupled with an increasing frequency of manufacturing of white goods will create a substantial demand for corrugated packaging solutions. This will contribute to the regional spend growth in the corrugated packaging industry.

This corrugated packaging industry procurement intelligence report offers a detailed overview of the key cost drivers and category management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement strategy. This report also highlights the current supply market developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance along with quality solutions. Not what you are looking for? Request for personalization of this procurement intelligence report on the corrugated packaging industry.

"Buyers are advised to engage with suppliers that have strong logistic capabilities in terms of long-standing supply chain and partnership with various third-party logistics vendors to ensure uninterrupted delivery of corrugated packages," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This corrugated packaging industry procurement intelligence report has highlighted the following factors to play critical roles in influencing category spend. They include:

Sustainability focus of buyers will drive the category demand

Leveraging packaging bundling options will help buyers improve cost savings

Purchase the full market intelligence reportto know more about the complete scope of this report

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the packaging and labeling category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Corrugated packaging

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Interested to know more about the scope of our procurement intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Want customized information from our corrugated packaging industry procurement intelligence report? Get in touch

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

To view this the complete table of contents for the procurement intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access the latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Procurement Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005584/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us