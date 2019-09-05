Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 723610 ISIN: DE0007236101 Ticker-Symbol: SIE 
Xetra
05.09.19
16:55 Uhr
91,66 Euro
+0,46
+0,50 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SIEMENS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIEMENS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,68
91,69
17:11
91,68
91,69
17:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SA129,60+0,15 %
SIEMENS AG91,66+0,50 %