Audiens, the innovative Customer Data Platform, has named Rob Sharland as VP Global Sales in a move to strengthen and accelerate rapidly expanding international growth.

Sharland joins Audiens from Dunnhumby, the global Customer Data Science company where he was Brand Media Director focused on media agencies and client sales.

Audiens is increasingly chosen by multinational businesses to consolidate and activate data across the company, ensuring they can effectively communicate and engage with customers. Rob joins Audiens to lead global business growth, focusing initially on UK and European markets, before expanding his team worldwide.

"Rob's extensive industry knowledge and experience, of both client and agency sales in fast growing European markets, brings much needed scale and momentum to our global business," said Marko Maras, Audiens founder and CEO

Sharland's appointment accelerates the international growth plans started when Bango, the AIM-listed mobile commerce company, acquired Audiens at the start of 2018. It follows announcements of Experian and ING Bank as customers earlier in 2019.

"The way the Audiens CDP allows brands to understand and target precise customer groups stands out in the MarTech space," said Sharland. "Their focus on delivering a powerfully simple solution that can be activated without complex and costly IT involvement, is something that resonates strongly across all marketing teams. It enables them to revolutionize the way they use their data to acquire and engage with customers. I am delighted to be joining Audiens at this exciting time."

Earlier in his career, Sharland was Client Partnership Director for GroundTruth, the Global Location Technology Company where he led partnerships with Publicis, DAN, IPG and Omnicom. He also brings experience from inMobi, the world's leading mobile marketing and advertising platform provider, and the Guardian where he was their mobile agency specialist.

Audiens is a Customer Data Platform (CDP) that creates a persistent, unified customer database that is used to improve the performance of digital marketing campaigns. Data is onboarded from multiple sources (website, mobile app, CRM), cleaned and combined to create a single customer profile. This structured data is then modelled to create advanced customer segments and transferred to other marketing destinations. Audiens allows companies to publish user segments privately or share them with other advertisers for data monetization.

Founded in 2014, Audiens is now part of Bango PLC and operates across Europe, US and Asia. For further information about Audiens please visit www.audiens.com

