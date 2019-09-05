Tinyclues, the leading customer marketing solution, announced today that it has appointed international business leader Richard Pasewark as Chief Operating Officer and President, and technology leader Michael Aidane as Chief Product and Technology Officer. Reporting directly to Tinyclues founder and CEO David Bessis, Pasewark will drive global revenue growth while Aidane will lead the product and technology teams. Both have joined Tinyclues to accelerate the company's rapid international expansion and to reinforce the product vision of augmenting marketer capabilities with AI, driving increased campaign revenue and customer engagement.

"There is a lot of noise surrounding AI for marketing. Tinyclues, with its unique deep learning technology, is one of the few solutions that has a real, proven impact on campaign revenue and marketing KPIs," said Pasewark. "It's a core component for retail and travel marketers who want to achieve relevance at scale and maximize business impact."

Tinyclues is enjoying rapid international growth and Pasewark adds to the executive team his 25 years of enterprise leadership and global growth management experience. Pasewark joins Tinyclues from Brandwatch, where as CRO he led global revenue to significant growth, positioning the merger with its largest competitor, creating a $100M company. Prior to Brandwatch, Pasewark held strategic executive roles with martech players Evariant, Visible Technologies and Muze. He has also held leadership roles in industry icons including Adobe and WPP.

"The company is solving important challenges with game-changing, cutting-edge deep learning technology. I'm thrilled to be leading an innovative vision for a solution that is purpose-built for ease of use, but has consistently demonstrated big results," said Aidane. "Our objective is to reinforce Tinyclues' technological advance in AI, while ensuring scalability to meet the growing needs of CMOs."

Aidane will be responsible for the company's product management, engineering and data science teams. He brings exceptional expertise in leading marketing and ad-tech solution roadmaps, and in designing and building AI-driven systems. Aidane joins Tinyclues from Dailymotion, where he was SVP Engineering. He has spent nearly two decades in the United States, where roles included leading product management and data science at martech firm RadiumOne. Michael has also worked for industry icon SAP.

"Tinyclues has transformed the customer marketing strategy of leading companies by striking a balance between business needs and customer needs. We're excited to empower and augment marketers with AI, running their campaign legwork so they can focus on strategy," said David Bessis, founder and CEO of Tinyclues. "I am truly excited that Richard and Michael have joined us on this adventure. Their sales, marketing and technology expertise, combined with their product vision, will help us drive an even simpler and more powerful customer marketing solution."

Tinyclues is the leading customer marketing solution empowering marketers to fulfill their business needs with AI-augmented campaigns. Tinyclues uses ground-breaking deep learning technology to provide marketers with a simple and intuitive solution to define the best audiences, topics and planning for their customer-centric campaigns. Companies such as AccorHotels, Air France, Brandalley, Cdiscount, Chantelle Lingerie, Clarins, Club Med, Conforama, Costa Cruises, Fnac Darty, Holland Barrett, Kenzo, Lacoste, Manor, OUI.sncf, Rakuten, Road Scholar, Sally Beauty, Thomas Cook, TUI, and Veepee are using Tinyclues to optimize and plan more than 600 million messages per month across channels such as email, push notifications, direct mail, call centers, and Facebook to drive customer engagement, repeat purchase and bookings, cross-sell, reactivation and lifetime value. Tinyclues has been listed as a Vendor to Watch in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Analytics and as a Cool Vendor in Gartner's 2018 Cool Vendor in Multichannel Marketing report.

