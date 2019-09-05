Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A12BX1 ISIN: CA8438142033 Ticker-Symbol: SEG1 
Frankfurt
04.09.19
08:02 Uhr
0,185 Euro
+0,002
+1,09 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,163
0,194
16:59
0,163
0,194
16:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP0,185+1,09 %