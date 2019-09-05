Fusion Risk Management, Inc. ("Fusion"), a leading provider of business continuity and risk management software and services, today announced a strategic investment from and partnership with Vista Equity Partners ("Vista"), a leading investment firm for enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses. The partnership includes growth capital to help Fusion further scale its platform and accelerate product roadmap initiatives to cement its leadership in the business continuity and risk management space. Existing investors Catalyst Investors ("Catalyst") and Level Equity will retain an ownership stake in Fusion.

Businesses today are confronted with an increasingly complex risk landscape. Fusion empowers its diverse, blue chip customer base with the knowledge and ability to mitigate threats, maintain effective business continuity programs, and sustain critical ongoing operations. The company serves large financial services firms, healthcare and insurance companies, retailers, and manufacturers, among other industries. Its flagship Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, the Fusion Framework System, is complemented by a product suite that includes Fusion Communities?, Fusion System Connectors?, and Fusion Fuel?.

"Our partnership with Vista gives us the capital and operational expertise needed to continue growing our company, expanding our product suite, and delivering exceptional solutions and services to our customers," said David Nolan, CEO and Founder of Fusion Risk Management. "Vista has a proven track record of helping enterprise software companies achieve exceptional results, and we look forward to leveraging their investment and expertise to further our market leadership."

The investment in Fusion is made by Vista's Endeavor investment fund, which is focused on mission-critical, high-growth enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses seeking to expand their impact in the markets they serve. Vista partners with companies and their management teams, providing the capital, expertise, and support to build an operational foundation for sustainable growth while accelerating market leadership.

"Fusion's market leading products are redefining excellence in business continuity and related risk management, and we are excited about their vision for the future. The quality of the product, performance of the business and expanding opportunities for customers make this a compelling investment," said Alan Cline, Principal at Vista Equity Partners and Co-Head of the Vista Endeavor Fund.

"Fusion has experienced extraordinary growth over the last two years, doubling its staff and footprint in the US and opening its European headquarters in London to support the expanding client base," said Catalyst partner Ryan McNally. "Vista's investment will enable Fusion to strategically expand its product offerings across the broader risk management category to meet growing client and market demand, while aggressively accelerating investments in marketing, sales and services as they continue to set the gold standard for customer experience and success."

About Fusion

Fusion Risk Management is a leading industry provider of cloud-based software solutions for business continuity, integrated risk management, IT disaster recovery, and crisis and incident management. Its products and services take organizations beyond legacy solutions and empowers them to make data-driven decisions with a comprehensive and flexible approach through one system. Fusion and its team of experts are dedicated to helping companies achieve greater organizational resilience and mitigate risks within their businesses.

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a U.S.-based investment firm with offices in Austin, Chicago, New York City, Oakland, and San Francisco and more than $50 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Vista exclusively invests in enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled organizations led by world-class management teams. As a value-added investor with a long-term perspective, Vista contributes professional expertise and multi-level support towards companies to realize their full potential. Vista's investment approach is anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions, and proven management techniques that yield flexibility and opportunity.

