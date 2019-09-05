Nick Cooney Launches the Lever VC Fund

Lever VC is a venture capital fund investing in early stage companies in the alternative protein sector.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / Over the past century, protein production has consistently doubled every thirty years, and that trend is expected to continue in the coming decades While most will come from traditional sources, one third of it-over $1 trillion in annual revenue-is projected to come from alternative protein sources. The plant-based meat and dairy industry is growing quicker than ever, and startups around the world are also working to produce pure meat, egg and dairy protein from animal cells, without the need for live animals.

Lever VC makes early stage investments in leading alternative protein startups. The Fund typically makes initial investments in the $250,000-$1,500,000 USD range, with follow-on investments ranging up to $4 million USD.

"It is important to recognize the pace of growth of the alternative protein industry," says Nick Cooney. "UBS recently projected that the plant-based meat sector will be an 85-billion-dollar market within the next decade, and that matches similar projections from Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and Barclays."

With the depth of knowledge and experience that Nick Cooney and the Lever VC team have, and their experience investing in leading alternative protein companies including Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, JUST, Memphis Meats and others, Lever VC is uniquely positioned to partner with disruptive startups crafting the future of protein.

About Nick Cooney

Nick Cooney is founder and Managing Partner at Lever VC. He was previously the co-founder and an investment manager at New Crop Capital, a private family office venture capital vehicle which made investments in over twenty alternative protein companies across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Middle East. Nick is also the co-founder of the Good Food Institute, the world's largest non-governmental organization working to advance the alternative protein industry. Nick is regarded globally as a thought leader and expert in the alternative protein space, and he brings unique sector expertise, connections and deal flow to Lever VC. He is based in the greater New York City area.

About Lever VC

Founded in 2018, Lever VC is a venture capital firm based in New York City and Hong Kong. The Partners at Lever VC have deployed over $1.5 billion in capital over the past decade across a variety of sectors, including over thirty deals in the alternative protein space. Lever VC's team includes venture partners and staff in San Francisco, Paris and Tel Aviv, and advisors with deep expertise in F&B (Kraft Heinz, Proctor & Gamble, etc.) and alternative protein technology.

