Vivendi notes that if Simon Fiduciaria had been able to vote at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on September 4th regarding Mediaset's proposed merger into MediaForEurope, the resolution regarding this project would have been rejected.

Moreover, independent shareholders (not close to the Berlusconi family, Mediaset's majority shareholder) present at the meeting overwhelmingly voted against the resolution.

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and mobile games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas. the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi's various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value.

