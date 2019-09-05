Technavio has been monitoring the global explosive trace detection (ETD) market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 735.2 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of close to 11% during the forecast period.

"Concerns regarding terrorist attacks have increased significantly over the last few decades with attackers implementing new triggering technologies. This has led to the emergence of unmanned systems-based detectors that can detect hazardous substances from a distance of almost two miles. Thus, the emergence of such technologies will fuel market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by market expansion in emerging economies. In addition, the evolution of concealment techniques used by terror organizations is anticipated to further boost the growth of the explosive trace detection (ETD) market.

There have been significant changes in standard operation procedures (SOP) for air terminals, owing to the constant increase in air passenger traffic. Airports are incorporating advanced machinery for rapid scanning of people and baggage. They are also using advanced scanning technologies to accommodate cyclic fluctuations in passenger inflow. Thus, the increasing passenger traffic will stimulate the need for automated scanning systems at airports, which will drive the explosive trace detection market growth.

Five Major Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) Companies:

Chemring Group PLC

Chemring Group PLC designs, develops, and manufactures advanced expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea and land platforms. The company also develops a range of detonators, initiators, and disruptors for demolition and explosive ordnance disposal. The company's key offerings in the market include JUNO, and PGR-1064.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

FLIR Systems, Inc. provides both hand-held and vehicle-mounted enhanced imaging and recognition solutions under the company's exclusive commercially developed, military qualified (CDMQ) model.

L3 Technologies, Inc.

L3 Technologies, Inc. operates its business under four segments, namely electronic systems

aerospace systems, communication systems, and sensor systems. Under its explosive trace detection category, the company offers B220 Desktop Trace Detector, and H150 Handheld Trace Detector.

OSI Systems, Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc. owns and operates businesses under three segments, which are security, healthcare, and optoelectronics/manufacturing. The company offers Itemiser DX, which is a table-mounted trace detector system featuring simultaneous dual-mode detection. OSI systems also offer MobileTrace, a portable trace detector that provides triple modes of operation.

Smiths Group plc

Smiths Group plc, under its Smiths Detection subsidiary, produces equipment for the detection and identification of security threats and contraband for customers in the air transportation, ports and borders, and defense and urban security end-use markets. The company's key offerings comprise of IONSCAN 600, and SABRE 5000.

Technavio has segmented the explosive trace detection (ETD) marketbased on the application and region.

Explosive trace detection (ETD) Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Infrastructure, border security, and public safety

Defense

Airport, transportation, and logistics security

Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

