Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc.: Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. Launches New Corporate Website Reflecting New Business Direction and Initiatives

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRCU) ("The Company or "Green Cures") a manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of hemp and CBD-infused nutritional, sports, body care and alcoholic spirits products, announces the launch of its newly developed corporate website.

President, Joe Tragessor, commented, "As the company continues its transformation we're excited to announce our new corporate website is live at www.greencurescorp.com. Whether on desktop or mobile, the updated site will provide an elevated experience. It's been totally revamped with improvements to the online store and overall user interface. There's also been impactful advancements in our back-office which will enhance marketing efficiencies as we expand our new line of hemp-infused spirits."

The company also reports it is developing a new marketing website for Hollywood Hemp Vodka at www.hollywoodhempvodka.com. Tragessor continued, "We're positioning Hollywood Hemp Vodka as high-end, premium vodka and will continue to make investments into marketing materials, social media and website development as we build a national brand. Feedback from spirits distributors we're speaking with has been overwhelmingly positive, so we're confident in our direction."

Last week, Green Cures announced its' hemp vodka recipe was approved by the Alcohol, Tobacco Tax & Trade Bureau ("TTB"). The company also completed final label designs and submitted the Hollywood Hemp Vodka label to the TTB for Certificate of Label Approval ("COLA"). Tragessor concluded, "We expect receiving official COLA approval should coincide with finalizing distribution agreements and beginning production."

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy life style. For more information visit: www.greencurescorp.com.

