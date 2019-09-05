Technavio has been monitoring the global ovarian cancer drugs market since 2014 and the market has grown steadily from a CAGR of 14% during 2013-2018, to an expected CAGR of over 22% during 2019-2023. The market is poised to grow by USD 2.68 billion during the forecast period.

"Increase in research to develop effective combination therapies is helping in the development of a strong pipeline. Researchers are developing effective combination therapies for disease management by researching the integrated roles of epigenetics, PD-L1 inhibitors, and angiogenesis inhibitors. Rational combination therapy and cell signaling ovarian cancer are also under study for the same purpose," says a senior analyst at Technavio. Request Free Sample Pages.

The market is driven by the increase in the incidence of ovarian cancer. In addition, the strong pipeline is anticipated to further boost the growth of the ovarian cancer drugs market.

At present, there are more than 89 phase III clinical trials to evaluate drugs for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Most of these drugs are evaluating combination therapies of the existing drugs. Several companies are developing novel targeted therapies also. This leads to a strong pipeline for the treatment of ovarian cancer, which is one of the critical reasons that will drive the ovarian cancer drugs market's growth. Researchers are evaluating novel targets such as sphingosine kinase 1 and deubiquitinating enzyme USP7 as recent studies have shown that ovarian cancer can become resistant to PARP inhibitors. Such developments are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Companies:

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca owns and operates businesses under the segment: Biopharmaceutical. The company offerings include: Lynparza, which is used to treat ovarian cancer and breast cancer.

Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology owns and operates businesses under the segment: Biopharmaceutical. The company offerings include: Rubraca, which is used for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

F. Hoffmann-La Roche has business operations under various segments, namely pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. Avastin, the product offered by the company, is used for the treatment of advanced colorectal, breast, lung, kidney, cervical, and ovarian cancer and relapsed glioblastoma.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals owns and operates businesses under the segment: Pharmaceuticals. The product offered by the company is EVOMELA, which is used for different cancer treatments.

TESARO

TESARO owns and operates businesses under the segment: Biopharmaceutical. The product offered by the company is ZEJULA, which is a PARP inhibitor indicated for the maintenance and treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy.

Technavio has segmented the ovarian cancer drugs marketbased on the type and region.

Ovarian Cancer Drugs Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Epithelial ovarian cancer

Germ cell ovarian cancer

Stromal cell ovarian cancer

Small cell ovarian cancer

Ovarian Cancer Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

