The STA has warned Italian company Fimer, which is set to acquire Swiss company ABB's inverter business, it will have to honor customer service commitments made to its British members, and voiced fears related to historic quality issues with ABB inverters.When Swiss manufacturer ABB announced the intended sale of its inverter business to Italian company Fimer in July, eyebrows were raised over the $430 million the vendor agreed to hand over as part of the sale. With the total value of the transaction not made public, ABB agreed to stump up around $430 million over six years to cover warranty ...

