Hardman & Co Research: Surface Transforms (SCE): Rapid acceleration - 'game-change' announcements 05-Sep-2019 / 16:10 GMT/BST Hardman & Co Research: Rapid acceleration - "game-change" announcements Surface Transforms manufactures and sells carbon ceramic brake discs. The last three-month period of contract awards since the financial year-end has been transformational in the development of the company. It now has multi-year, multi-million, recurring income contracts from European-based global OEMs. These will support cash breakeven during 2020, moving to EBITDA-positive (post-tax credit) in fiscal 2021 and profitability in 2022. Long-term contracts collectively bring lifetime revenues of over GBP20m. The overwhelming significance is that this follows many years' client-testing, and this product-endorsement opens the path to order-of-magnitude sales expansion.

